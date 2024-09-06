Anvesha Poswalia joins Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. as Head of Digital Marketing

Anvesha Poswalia has been appointed, Head of Digital Marketing Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. With over a decade of experience, Poswalia led digital marketing and e-commerce strategies for brands across various industries, including FMCG, beauty, and home care. At Unilever, Poswalia led digital transformation efforts for brands such as Surf Excel and Comfort. At L'Oreal Professionnel, she led digital initiatives that accounted for 40% of haircare sales through social commerce. Poswalia’s expertise spans digital marketing, e-commerce, brand management, and team leadership.
She took to her LinkedIn to announce the appointment
Speaking on her appointment Poswalia told Social Samosa, "I'm excited to announce that I have joined Shemaroo as the head of digital marketing. Shemaroo has long been a beacon of content excellence for the past 60 years. I am eager to apply the insights I’ve gained from the FMCG sector over the last decade and to broaden my experience with this new role."