AnyMind introduces AI-powered livestreaming tool AnyLive for Creators

AnyMind Group, a BpaaS company, has launched AnyLivefor Creators, a tool designed to help influencers and content creators build AI avatars to host livestreams.
The tool will allow AI avatars of the creators to livestream on platforms including YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook. The avatars can deliver content in eight languages: English, Mandarin, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Japanese.
The platform also includes an analytics module that enables creators to compare their own performance with that of their AI avatars. It also provides AI-generated scripts.
The agency noted that, Asia-Pacific live commerce market is projected to exceed US$77 billion by 2030, while the region’s creator economy is expected to surpass US$75 billion by 2032.
On the launch, Aditya Aima, Managing Director, Growth Markets; Co-MD, India and MENA at AnyMind Group, said, “In every era, creators have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible. Today, the fusion of AI and live commerce marks this next leap. AnyLive for Creators is our answer to the growing need for both scale and authenticity: giving Indian creators and brands a frictionless way to engage audiences, convert that engagement instantly, and unlock truly borderless opportunities. With this launch, we’re laying new track for the future of creator commerce.”