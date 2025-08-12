AnyMind Group extends AI customer service 'AnyChat' to WhatsApp

AnyMind Group has expanded the availability of its AI customer service agent feature, AnyChat, to WhatsApp. The feature, launched in March 2025 on the company’s conversational commerce platform, was previously available only for LINE.
The integration allows businesses and online merchants to use large language models (LLMs) to handle initial customer inquiries on WhatsApp by interpreting free-text messages. The feature will be available in the markets including India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and any region with WhatsApp users.
AnyChat’s AI agent is designed to process natural language queries, collect information such as order ID and customer name and pass conversations to human agents when necessary. It retains past conversation data and allows businesses to update product information, including seasonal offerings, at any time.
On the extension, Aditya Aima, Managing Director, Growth Markets; Co-MD, India and MENA, AnyMind Group said, “For most Indian consumers, WhatsApp is the first and often the only touchpoint with a brand. That’s why this integration matters. It’s not about adding another tool, but about helping businesses have faster, more meaningful conversations with their customers, without overloading their teams. It’s a small shift with the potential for real, lasting impact.”