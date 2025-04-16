AnyMind Group names new leaders amid AI shift

AnyMind Group, a BPaaS company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation, has today announced five new appointments. These are Ryuji Takemoto as Chief Product Officer, Shodai Fujita as Country Manager of Japan, Kiatisak Watcharapruk as Managing Director of Creator Growth, Masaki Okawa as Managing Director of Strategy, and Steven Tan as Managing Director of Fulfillment.
The appointments indicate a shift toward deeper integration of AI across the company’s operations, with a focus on digital commerce, the creator economy, and its existing marketing and publishing services.
On the five appointments, Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said, “These appointments mark a significant step forward as we scale our solutions across Asia and beyond. With deep expertise in technology, digital commerce, and fulfillment, we’re strengthening the leadership we need to navigate the next phase of our growth and shape the future of how business is done.”
Takemoto, AnyMind Group’s first engineer in 2016 and previously Managing Director of Product Development, steps into the role of Chief Product Officer. He will oversee the integration of AI across product development and operations, leading teams across Tokyo, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangalore, and Hangzhou. Takemoto will also head the AI App Studio unit.
“As AnyMind advances our transformation to become an AI-native company, I am committed to accelerating this journey by deepening the implementation of AI technologies into our platforms and enhance feature sets, whilst improving our operational capacity and efficiency by equipping all levels of the company with AI and LLM capabilities, ultimately to deliver even greater value for our customers,” said Takemoto.
Shodai Fujita, who joined the company as a fresh graduate, has been appointed Country Manager of Japan. Fujita previously led the company’s influencer marketing initiatives in Japan and served as co-Managing Director overseeing its e-commerce and marketing businesses.
“Having started my career at AnyMind and grown alongside the company, I’m deeply honored to now lead our Japan business,” Fujita said. “As we enter a new phase of growth driven by AI and operational excellence, I’m excited to accelerate innovation across our offerings and further unlock value for our customers and ecosystem in Japan.”
Kiatisak Watcharapruk, who most recently led the rollout of Google’s Gemini and other AI initiatives across Asia Pacific, joins AnyMind Group as Managing Director of Creator Growth. He replaces Punsak Limvatanayingyong, the founder of Thailand-based Moindy, which was acquired by AnyMind in 2019. The creator unit now works with over 2,900 content creators as of December 2024.
“I'm thrilled to join AnyMind Group at such a pivotal time for the creator economy,” Watcharapruk said. “AnyMind Group has established itself as a leader in empowering creators, and I'm particularly excited to harness the power of AI to optimize content creation, distribution, and monetization, driving further growth and creating even more opportunities for creators to thrive.”
Masaki Okawa joins as Managing Director of Strategy. He previously spent 16 years at Procter & Gamble, most recently as Vice President, Oral Care, Japan/Korea & Innovation Leader of Asia, Middle East and Africa. He also serves as non-executive Chief Strategy Officer of the logistics tech startup Logipeace.
“I’m thrilled to join AnyMind Group,” Okawa said. “I aspire to be a catalyst to take AnyMind to the next level and become a world-renowned AI-native BPaaS company, by integrating AnyMind’s innovations and my extensive experiences of general management, business/organization development and marketing.”
Steven Tan, CEO and founder of Malaysia-based Arche Digital, acquired by AnyMind Group, takes on an additional role as Managing Director of Fulfillment. Tan will oversee the company’s fulfillment operations, including warehousing, distribution, and the growth of its international shipping platform, AnyLogi.
“We’re taking a strategic step to drive further operational excellence and sustainable scalability,” Tan said. “I’m looking forward to using my expertise to deliver further innovation in our fulfillment operations, enhancing our online capabilities from AnyLogi with offline infrastructure across the region.”