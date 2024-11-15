AnyMind Group reports 53% revenue growth in Q3 FY2024, reaches ¥13 billion

AnyMind Group, a BPaaS company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation, has announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Some highlights on the company’s Q3 2024 earnings disclosure include:
Revenue grew 53% year-on-year (YoY) to ¥13 billion; gross profit increased by 46% YoY to ¥4.7 billion.
Operating income rose by ¥486 million YoY to ¥708 million; adjusted EBITDA increased ¥572 million YoY to ¥1 billion.
Gross profit growth continued momentum across the company’s three main business units: Marketing Platforms (+33% YoY to ¥2.2 billion), Partner Growth Platforms (+56% YoY to ¥1.6 billion), and D2C and E-Commerce Platforms (+65% YoY to ¥932 million).
AnyMind Group’s two most recently acquired companies have shown strong YoY net sales and gross profit uplift post-merger. During the period of April to September 2023 and April to September 2024,
Digital Distribusi Indonesia grew net sales by 111% and gross profit by 124%.
Arche Digital grew gross sales by 40% and gross profit by 50%.
The company has also announced a second upward revision to its full-year earnings forecast, originally announced in February 2024 and revised upwards in August 2024. This includes:
An operating profit forecast increase of ¥450 million (+23%) to ¥2.4 billion.
A net income attributable to owners of the parent increase of ¥230 million (+17%) to ¥1.58 billion.
Revenue and gross profit forecasts remain unchanged.