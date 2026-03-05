AnyMind Group set to handle Truecaller's ad inventory across MENA & Southeast Asia

AnyMind Group has entered into a strategic partnership with communications platform Truecaller to manage advertising inventory across several markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.
Under the agreement, the company will act as the exclusive advertising intermediary for Truecaller’s ad inventory in countries including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Ghana, Nigeria, Morocco, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.
The partnership will allow advertisers in these regions to access advertising placements on the platform. The arrangement will integrate the platform’s advertising formats and data capabilities with its regional publisher network.
Advertisers will also be able to use its broader enterprise growth solutions, including influencer marketing, mobile marketing, social media marketing, and e-commerce enablement.
Speaking about the partnership, Aditya Aima, Managing Director, Growth Markets and Co-MD, India and MENA, AnyMind Group, said, “We are excited to partner with Truecaller to open its inventory to brands across MENA and Southeast Asia. With Truecaller’s scale and trusted user ecosystem, combined with our market depth and networks, we see strong potential to drive more relevant, high-impact advertising outcomes for advertisers looking to deepen engagement in these dynamic markets.”
Hemant Arora, VP, Global Ad Sales Business, Truecaller, added, “As Truecaller continues to expand its global advertising business, partnerships with strong regional players like AnyMind Group are critical to delivering localised expertise and measurable outcomes for advertisers. MENA and Southeast Asia represent high-growth markets with evolving digital maturity, and through this collaboration, we aim to bring brands closer to consumers via trusted and contextual communication experiences on our platform.”
The partnership is expected to support advertising growth on the platform in the regions while expanding its own advertising technology operations.