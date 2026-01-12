Apexx Media rebrands as AMBC

Apexx Media, a brand strategy and communications agency, has relaunched its brand under a refreshed identity, AMBC (Apexx Media Brand Creators), and introduced a new logo.
The agency said it has expanded its presence beyond India and works with clients and associate partners in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.
The agency’s focus includes brand strategy and crisis communication, focusing on reputation management and public relations.
Commenting on the relaunch, Poonam Mahajan, Founder of AMBC, said, “In the era of digital PR, while embracing new-age communication strategies, we remain deeply rooted in traditional brand growth principles. We don’t chase media coverage; we build credibility. Reputation isn’t created overnight; it is earned through consistent and strategic communication.”
Mahajan, who has nearly two decades of industry experience, has led the agency’s work on integrated communication strategies aimed at aligning business objectives with compliant and sustainable brand narratives. The agency’s services include brand strategy, public relations, media relations and crisis preparedness frameworks.
As part of its expansion, AMBC has also entered media buying and outdoor branding, adding to its service portfolio.
The relaunch aims to reflect its focus on supporting organisations in managing reputation challenges and building long-term trust with stakeholders in domestic and international markets.