Apoorva Nanda rejoins BPE as AVP - Head of Marketing & International Marketing

Best Power Equipments (BPE) has announced the reappointment of Apoorva Nanda as Associate Vice President - Head of Marketing & International Marketing. In her new role, she is expected to lead strategic marketing initiatives across domestic and global markets, focusing on brand growth and customer engagement.
Nanda previously worked with BPE as Senior Marketing Manager, working on several campaigns aimed at enhancing the company’s digital presence and brand visibility.
Commenting on her appointment, Apoorva Nanda said, “I am excited to rejoin BPE at a pivotal time in its growth journey. With the company’s strong vision and expanding global presence, I look forward to driving impactful marketing initiatives that reinforce BPE’s position as a leader in reliable and sustainable power solutions.”
A marketing professional with over a decade of experience, she has held roles at KNAM Group, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, and Ektra by Superware India. She also brings entrepreneurial experience from her venture as a restaurateur with Feast O Fill.
Nanda holds a Master’s degree in Marketing Management and has worked across both B2B and B2C sectors, with experience in brand strategy, integrated marketing, and content development. Her appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s marketing strategy and global outreach efforts.