Apple to expand app store search ads in 2026

Apple plans to expand advertising placements within App Store search results beginning in 2026, adding more ad placements beyond the current top result, the company said.
The changes will apply to Apple Ads, which allows developers to promote apps when users search for downloads in the App Store. Search, according to the brand, remains the primary way users find apps, with nearly 65% of downloads occurring directly after a search.
Under the update, ads may appear either at the top of search results or in additional positions further down the page. Advertisers will not be able to choose or bid for specific placements. Existing search campaigns will automatically be eligible for all available ad positions.
The brand said the ad format will remain unchanged across placements, using either a default product page or a custom product page. Advertisers may also include optional deep links, which are supported on devices running iOS or iPadOS 18 and later. Billing will continue under existing pricing models, including cost per tap or cost per install.
Ads will continue to be matched to searches using keywords selected by advertisers or suggested by Apple. Whether an ad appears is determined by a combination of relevance to the search query and the advertiser’s bid. Apple said apps that are not relevant to a user’s search will not be shown, regardless of bid size.
The brand said it does not place ads into auctions unless they are deemed a good match for the search query.