Approach Communications secures Sure Real Pictures' PR & communications mandate

Approach Communications, a PR and Communications agency, has been appointed as the official PR and Communications partner for production house, Sure Real Pictures.
This partnership is said to mark a significant step for the production house, as it launches its debut feature film, Liberation.
Under the mandate, the agency is expected to manage all PR, digital, events and integrated communications efforts for the production house.
Speaking on the collaboration, Kanishk Kadam, Producer and Founder of Sure Real Pictures, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Approach Communications to bring our stories to the world. Their expertise in PR and communications, combined with their passion for innovative storytelling, makes them the perfect fit to help us establish Sure Real Pictures as a leading name in entertainment for Gen Z and Millennials.”
Ankit Kadam, Director and Writer of Liberation, added, “Our goal with Sure Real Pictures is to create content that challenges, inspires, and connects with today’s youth. Approach Communications understands our vision and has the strategic expertise to elevate our brand and engage our target audience effectively.”
Sonu Tyagi, Director of Approach Communications, added, “We are excited to work with Sure Real Pictures, a production house with a bold and fresh approach to storytelling. Approach Communications will handle the entire PR, digital, events, and integrated communications strategy for Sure Real Pictures, while our group company, Approach Entertainment, will oversee branded entertainment, celebrity and influencer engagement, film and in-film marketing, and entertainment marketing activities. Together, we aim to position Sure Real Pictures as a trailblazer in the global entertainment industry.”