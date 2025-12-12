Approach Entertainment & Communications bags integrated communications mandate for Ramashree Harmony Music

Approach Entertainment & Communications has announced its appointment as the official PR, Digital and Integrated Communications partner for Ramashree Harmony Music.
The partnership brings together the group’s 360-degree capabilities across its two full-service divisions. This collaboration will drive a focused, multi-platform campaign aimed at strengthening the visibility of Ramashree Harmony Music and its artists in India and beyond.
Rani Atram, Head & Spokesperson, Ramashree Harmony Music, said, “This partnership with Approach Entertainment & Communications marks the perfect leap forward for us. Their unrivalled command over entertainment marketing, celebrity networks, PR and digital reach will help our music travel to every corner of India and beyond.”
Sonu Tyagi, Founder & Director, Approach Entertainment & Communications Group, added, “Ramashree Harmony Music’s authentic and soul-stirring vision aligns beautifully with everything we stand for. We are thrilled to bring our full entertainment and communications arsenal to elevate this label and artists like Dr Shamkumar Shinde to the biggest stages.”