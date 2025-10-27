Approach Entertainment & Communications secures PR mandate for UFI Productions’ Camp Decent

Approach Entertainment and Approach Communications, a communications group working in public relations, digital, integrated communications, and entertainment solutions, has been appointed as the official PR, digital, and entertainment partner for Camp Decent (2025), a Hindi satirical comedy produced by UFI Productions.
Camp Decent, produced by Mujeeb-ul-Hassan and Vikas Gutgutia, with Sonu Tyagi serving as creative producer, features Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan, and Hemant Pandey in lead roles. The film follows Kumar, an aspiring filmmaker whose conflicting attitudes towards women are questioned by his friend Anahita, prompting a journey of reflection and change.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Approach Entertainment & Approach Communications to bring Camp Decent’s powerful message to audiences worldwide,” said Mujeeb-ul-Hassan, Founder and Producer of UFI Productions. “Their expertise in PR, digital strategies, and entertainment marketing makes them the ideal partner to elevate this film and spark meaningful conversations.”