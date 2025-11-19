AppsFlyer announces eight new products as it transitions into a modern marketing cloud

AppsFlyer has announced a major expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of eight new tools aimed at helping businesses convert complex data into actionable insights. The rollout marks the company’s formal transition from a mobile attribution specialist to what it describes as a Modern Marketing Cloud built for unified, measurable, and autonomous marketing in the AI era.
“The Modern Marketing Cloud represents the next evolution of our mission, uniting measurement, data collaboration, and AI into one trusted, privacy-first platform,” said Oren Kaniel, CEO and Co-founder of AppsFlyer. “For over a decade, we’ve helped marketers adapt through the mobile and privacy revolutions. Now, in the AI era, we’re empowering them to go beyond optimisation, to achieve truly autonomous growth.”
The new products span AppsFlyer’s four core suites and are designed to break down data silos across omnichannel measurement, deep linking, data collaboration, and AI-driven workflows.
Among the key releases is the Agentic AI Suite, an execution layer that combines an AI-ready data foundation, pre-configured autonomous agents, and the Model Context Protocol (MCP). The suite supports major large language models including Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor IDE, and VS Code, allowing brands to design and automate custom agentic workflows. Pre-built agents will assist teams with surfacing insights, identifying creative opportunities, and tracking configuration and performance trends.
AppsFlyer also introduced Incrementality for User Acquisition, a tool that measures the incremental lift of each touchpoint across the funnel. Built to function seamlessly alongside attribution, it provides cross-network insights without manual setup, enabling more confident investment decisions.
The company’s new Cross-Platform Journeys & LTV Measurement solution offers unified omnichannel measurement across mobile, web, desktop, console, and connected TV. The tool aims to strengthen ROI analysis and long-term value insights by stitching together complex user journeys.
To address growing signal loss and fragmentation, AppsFlyer launched Signal Hub, a privacy-safe data collaboration layer that integrates purchase signals, clean-room capabilities, and identity resolution. The system supports secure sharing and activation of high-intent audiences across brands, partners, and media platforms.
Additional releases include an Enterprise-Grade Security Package featuring SAML 2.0 SSO with SCIM provisioning, multi-token governance, extended audit logs, IP allow lists, and granular RBAC; an Enhanced Attribution Model that uses real-time AI behavioural analysis to detect click flooding; and My Dashboards, an upgraded dashboards interface with natural-language queries and an embedded AI assistant.
Rounding out the lineup is the Creative Management Hub, a centralised system for storing, analysing, and deploying creative assets. The hub consolidates import, optimisation, and distribution workflows, supported by AI-driven scoring and recommendations.
“These products were built hand-in-hand with our customers and partners, tested across industries and regions over the past several months,” said Barak Witkowski, Chief Product Officer at AppsFlyer. “Seeing how they’ve already helped brands identify new opportunities, maximize efficiency, and adapt to the AI era gives us tremendous confidence in what’s ahead.”
AppsFlyer said the rollout will begin this fall, with select features available immediately to customers and partners.