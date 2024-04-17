Aprilia India onboards John Abraham as its brand ambassador

Aprilia, the manufacturer of high-performance motorcycles, has launched its extensive superbike portfolio in the Indian market. Along with the launch of its new superbikes, Aprilia has announced the appointment of John Abraham, as its brand ambassador. Abraham's passion for high-performance motorcycles perfectly aligns with Aprilia's racing heritage and legacy. He resonates with India's thriving community of performance biking enthusiasts.
John Abraham, while unveiling Aprilia's performance portfolio, stated, "I am thrilled to be associated with Aprilia as their brand ambassador. I connect with the Aprilia brand, which embodies passion, performance, and style. I am honoured to be part of a brand with such a celebrated legacy. I look forward to being a part of Aprilia's journey as it continues to stand for high-performance bikes that exude the spirit of sport, racing, and adventure."
Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., commented, "We are incredibly excited to welcome John Abraham to the Aprilia family. John's passion for performance, adventure, and excellence perfectly embodies the Aprilia spirit. This partnership will undoubtedly strengthen our brand's vision and resonate with every rider who craves a motorcycle that is as thrilling as it is stylish."
He further added, "Aprilia has always been at the forefront of delivering extraordinary riding experiences. The introduction of these superbikes, along with the RS 457, is a significant milestone in our journey in India. We believe these bikes will not only fulfil the dreams of Indian riders but will also redefine the superbike segment. India is a key market for us, and we are committed to bringing the best of Aprilia to Indian riders."
Mr. Apoorva Saigal, Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing commented “The addition of John Abraham as Aprilia's brand ambassador marks a significant chapter in our brand journey. John’s genuine passion for motorcycling resonates deeply with our discerning customers and John's influence will be instrumental in amplifying Aprilia's reach and connecting with a wider audience of passionate riders. Together, we look forward to crafting campaigns that celebrate the thrill of riding an Aprilia motorcycle.”