Apurva Sircar takes on CEO role at Leander Paes' Flying Man Ventures

Flying Man Ventures has named Apurva Sircar as its new Chief Executive Officer. Sircar steps into the role after a seven-year tenure at Bandhan Bank, where he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, as Vice President of Corporate Branding and Communications.
Now joining Flying Man Ventures, founded by tennis player Leander Paes, Sircar is set to leverage his experience in marketing, branding, and leadership to lead initiatives that align with the company’s vision of fostering growth across sports, wellness, education, and entertainment sectors. In a LinkedIn post about his new role, Sircar expressed excitement about joining ‘a legend’ to focus on impactful business ventures.
Sircar said, "I join as the CEO of Flying Man Ventures (FMV), a company Leander founded. My role will be to drive the various businesses that FMV plans to venture into. Through sport, sports education, health & wellness, corporate collaborations, entertainment, and other avenues, we aim to create a lasting and deep impact in making the world around us a better place. More details to follow."
Sircar’s career included roles in both the financial and consumer sectors. He served as Head of Brand, Insights, Corporate Communications, and Digital Marketing at Ageas Federal Life Insurance, and held a leadership position as Head of Channel Marketing at Birla Sun Life Insurance. His professional path also included time as Brand Manager at Kotak Mahindra Bank, and he started his career in brand management at Heinz India.