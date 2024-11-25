Apurva Sircar steps down as Head of Marketing at Bandhan Bank after seven years

Apurva Sircar has stepped down from his role as the Head of Marketing at Bandhan Bank after more than seven years with the organisation. Reflecting on his time at Bandhan, Sircar shared an emotional LinkedIn post about his journey, which began on November 13, 2017, when he joined the bank as Vice President of Corporate Branding and Communications. Over the years, he climbed the ranks, ultimately becoming Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing in October 2021.
Sircar highlighted his work in helping build Bandhan Bank’s brand, emphasizing the impact of its purpose-driven foundation. He expressed that his greatest achievement during his tenure was contributing to the growth of the bank's brand identity.
In his LinkedIn post, Sircar hinted at his next venture, sharing that he would soon be joining "a legend" to run businesses with a focus on making a tangible impact.
Before his time at Bandhan, Sircar built a rich career in the financial and consumer sectors, working at companies such as Heinz India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Birla Sun Life Insurance, and Ageas Federal Life Insurance.