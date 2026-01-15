Arc Worldwide India appoints Sonal Verma as Managing Director

Publicis Groupe India has appointed Sonal Verma as Managing Director of Arc Worldwide India. Verma will report to Kedar Teny, Chief Product Officer, Publicis Groupe India.
Verma has over two decades of experience in integrated marketing, experiential strategy, and consumer engagement. In her new role, she will oversee the agency’s business operations, with a focus on strengthening experiential and connected commerce capabilities.
Kedar Teny, Chief Product Officer, Publicis Groupe India, said, “Sonal’s appointment marks a natural progression in scaling Arc Worldwide India’s role in helping brands influence choice at experiential moments of decision. As brands seek growth closer to such moments, Arc Worldwide India’s shopper and experiential capabilities are becoming central to how we deliver impact. Sonal brings the strategic clarity and executional rigour needed to accelerate this momentum and embed these capabilities more deeply across our offerings.”
Speaking about her appointment, Sonal Verma, Managing Director, Arc Worldwide India, said, “I’m excited to join at a time when brands are increasingly focused on creating experiences that influence choice and drive real business outcomes. Arc has a strong global legacy in connected commerce, shopper marketing, retail and brand experiences and I look forward to working with the team and clients to build insight-led, culturally relevant and scalable solutions that sit at the intersection of creativity, commerce and consumer engagement.”