Arjun Gupta joins OpenAI as Solution Architect in India, GTM team

OpenAI has appointed Arjun Gupta as its first Solution Architect in India as part of its go-to-market team. Gupta announced the move in a post on LinkedIn.
He wrote, “I’m starting a new chapter. I’ve joined OpenAI as the first Solution Architect in India (GTM team).”
He added, “Over the last few years, I’ve built AI systems from 0 to 1. Scaling infra, training models, deploying production-ready pipelines, working with real customers. I get to help startups do the same but with OpenAI models at the core. What excites me most: Working closely with founders building real AI products, not just demos. Helping teams move from prototype to production reliably. Designing architectures that actually scale with usage. Bridging deep technical capability with business outcomes.”
Before this role, Gupta was Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at AuraML, a startup focused on generative simulation and synthetic data platforms for robotics and computer vision. He was also part of early-stage venture programmes at Antler and Entrepreneur First.
Earlier in his career, he held engineering leadership roles at Josh Talks, where he led backend development teams and worked on cloud migration and product infrastructure. He has also worked with Magnitude Software and contributed to open-source projects under The Apache Software Foundation, including Apache Drill.