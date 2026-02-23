Arjun Laxminarasu joins UiPath as Head of Marketing for India & South East Asia

UiPath has appointed Arjun Laxminarasu as Head of Marketing for India and South East Asia.
Laxminarasu announced his new role in a post on LinkedIn. He wrote, “Excited to share that I’ve joined UiPath as Head of Marketing - India and South East Asia.”
He added, “After several transformative years building and scaling marketing at ServiceNow, I was looking for my next chapter - one that combines enterprise scale, intelligent automation, and the opportunity to shape impact globally. UiPath sits at the intersection of AI, automation, and real operational transformation, and that ambition deeply resonates with me. I’m already energised by the clarity of vision, the talent across the team, and the opportunity ahead. Grateful for the warm welcome - and looking forward to building what’s next.”
Before joining UiPath, Laxminarasu held senior marketing roles at ServiceNow, where he most recently served as Senior Director, Marketing, India. During his tenure, he led marketing strategy and demand generation initiatives for the India market.
Earlier, he was Head of Marketing for India and SAARC at Qlik. He also worked at Salesforce in business development, leading demand generation campaigns and inside sales teams, and began his career at Accenture in marketing operations.