Arrow names Vedang Raina & Khushi Kapoor as brand ambassadors

Arrow, a menswear brand, has announced Bollywood actors Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor as its brand ambassadors.
As part of this collaboration, Raina and Kapoor will be featured in the brand’s upcoming campaign, ‘Tailored for the good life’. The campaign underscores the brand’s strategy to engage younger consumers through contemporary styling and modern narratives.
The brand noted that the actors’ personalities reflect contemporary aspirations and align with their vision for the modern consumer.
Speaking on the association, Anand Aiyer, CEO of Arrow India, said, “Arrow has always stood for style, confidence, and sophistication. Vedang and Khushi represent today’s aspirational India, rooted in authenticity yet unafraid to embrace modernity. Their personalities align seamlessly with our vision of dressing the modern man who values both style and innovation.”