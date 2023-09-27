Art-E bags the D2C mandate for VIP Industries

Art-E, a Media Tech and MarTech agency has announced its newest collaboration with VIP Industries. The agency will take charge of the design, development, and management of websites and D2C platforms for various brands under the company's umbrella.
With this collaboration, the company aims to elevate its online presence and provide a seamless, immersive shopping experience for its global customer base.
Praful Gupta, Head of Marketing at VIP Industries, said "We chose Art-E for their ability to not just develop but also bring various facets of martech to the fore. Our new websites seek to capture what each individual is seeking, so as to tailor make them to suit every need with speed. Our digital-first approach is well aligned with our customer-first attitude."
Suyash Dongre, Head of Digital Marketing at VIP Industries, added “We are looking forward to benefiting from Art-E’s capabilities to understand the user journeys of our customers that lead to a result-driven digital experience."
Preetesh Chouhan, Art-E’s Chief Digital Officer, was expectedly elated. “VIP Industries is a VIP win for us. It strengthens our claim of being one of India’s finest martech companies; a claim built on our multi-stack capabilities over the last few years. Really excited for the opportunity to build some world-class platforms for a world-class client."