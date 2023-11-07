Art-E Mediatech wins digital mandate for Tikidan

Art-E Mediatech announced the acquisition of the digital (social and performance marketing) and website mandate for Tikidan, a joint venture between Tiki Tar Industries (India) and Danosa (Spain), under the brand name "Tikidan."
As part of the mandate, Art-E has undertaken the responsibility of revamping the company's website. This redesign aims to offer a customer experience by categorizing each product and showcasing how it fulfils diverse needs.
Additionally, in alignment with the performance marketing and social media mandate, the agency will play a role in raising awareness about the brand's extensive product range.
Overall, the collaboration promises to revolutionize the construction industry with offerings in acoustic and thermal insulation, as well as waterproofing solutions.
Commenting on the same further, Vibhor Gulati, Partner at Arte Mediatech and Head of the Mumbai branch, shared his enthusiasm: "We are excited to join hands with Tikidan in this game-changing endeavour. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional advertising solutions that drive success in an ever-evolving market."
Shruti Shah, Managing Director at Tikidan, emphasized the significance of the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with Arte Mediatech to showcase our innovative and high-performance construction solutions to the Indian market. This marks a pivotal step in our journey to redefine the way we present our solutions and build awareness of the benefits our clients receive by using our products.