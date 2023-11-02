Art-E partners with Antara Senior Care to launch AGEasy

Art-E Media Tech MarTech agency, announces its newest collaboration with Antara Senior Care, a Max Group Company to launch AGEasy. In this partnership, the agency managed the launch of AGEasy, a D2C platform, and create a presence for the brand on both social and e-commerce platforms. Additionally, the agency’s mandate also included lending post-launch support to the brand.
Speaking on this partnership, Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO at Art-E, said, “Our partnership with Antara has been a truly amazing experience and after delivering the best for their Assisted Care Services offerings, we took up the baton to partner with them for AGEasy. A strong creative team from our end in collaboration with a highly experienced team at Antara, made this launch successful."
Rohit Khatua, Chief Marketing Officer, of Antara Senior Care, said, “As pioneers in the space of senior care, Antara always strives to offer products and solutions that enhance the quality of life for our seniors, enabling them to age with ease and joy. With the introduction of our latest offering, AGEasy, we've taken another significant step towards establishing a fully integrated ecosystem for seniors. When we embarked on this journey, Art-E enthusiastically embraced the new challenge and joined forces with us. I am confident that this partnership will successfully propel our brand forward.”
Dr Varun Gupta, Chief Business and Growth officer at AGEasy by Antara, said, "AGEasy by Antara is designed keeping in mind various chronic conditions that often trouble seniors. Two of these conditions are joint pain and risk of fall, for which we have launched holistic joint pain and fall-management solutions. Art-E has been part of the Antara family for some time now, making them the natural choice to collaborate on the launch of our new direct-to-consumer (D2C) venture. Leveraging their creative team and their profound expertise, Art-E played a pivotal role in the successful launch of AGEasy."