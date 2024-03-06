ArtE bags the marketing mandate for Hero Lectro

ArtE Mediatech, a Creative, Media, and MarTech agency, has announced its newest collaboration with Hero Lectro. In this exciting partnership, the agency will take charge of the overall planning, strategising, and managing of brand and social media marketing, and performance marketing for the brand. The mandate has been awarded after a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency’s Delhi branch.
Additionally, as a part of the mandate; the agency will also prioritise bolstering brand awareness, enhancing brand recall value, and fostering consideration among consumers. Besides this, ArtE will also assist Hero Lectro in reclaiming the audience’s mind and market share within the e-cycles category.
Delighted with the announcement, Amit Dhawan, Partner and CEO of Art-E said, “We are ecstatic to embark on this new alliance with one of the industry stalwarts. Hero Lectro has been making marks in the industry and redefining mobility in India with unique riding modes. By working together, we are excited to bring our creative ideas and expertise to the forefront and set new boundaries in this industry. I am confident that this partnership will result in great outreach for the brand, and I can’t wait to see how this unfolds.”
Commenting on this partnership, Sriram Sundreson, CEO, of Firefox Bikes Pvt. Ltd., said “We are thrilled to onboard the creative nerds of ArtE Mediatech. Their expertise and capabilities in setting revolutionary marketing trends in the industry are seamlessly aligned with our vision to make the Hero Lectro e-cycle the most preferred e-cycle in India. We look forward to a healthy collaboration and setting new benchmarks in the industry”