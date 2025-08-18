Art-E Mediatech wins creative mandate for lifestyle tech brand Dylect

Art-E Mediatech has secured the full creative mandate for Dylect, a lifestyle technology brand, following a multi-agency pitch.
Under the mandate, the agency will oversee Dylect’s end-to-end marketing strategy, including creative planning, social media management, media buying, influencer partnerships, performance marketing, brand marketing and digital ad production. The focus will be on positioning Dylect as an everyday technology companion through campaigns designed around consumer insights.
Art-E Mediatech said its approach combines creativity, technology and market intelligence to create narrative-led campaigns that maintain consistent messaging across digital and offline platforms.
Speaking about the collaboration, Rohit Sakunia, Co-Founder of Art-E Mediatech, said, “At Art-E we aim to move beyond conventional storytelling by combining consumer insights with the latest marketing tools. Our focus is not just on being client-centric, but also consumer-centric, by crafting narratives, choosing the right mediums, and delivering stories that truly connect with Dylect’s target audience.”
Anuj Bhatia, Founder of Dylect, added, “We wanted a partner who shares our values of innovation, consumer-first thinking, and everyday lifestyle relevance. With Art-E Mediatech, we have found that alignment. Our products are innovative, and we want our messaging to reflect the same creativity. We are confident that Art-E will bring that vision to life.”