ASCI Academy launches e-learning course on ethical UI/UX design

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has launched a new e-learning course, ‘Ethical UI/UX Designs: Building Consumer Trust,’ aimed at digital marketers, e-commerce firms, product professionals, and designers. The course was developed in collaboration with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL).
The course comes amid increasing regulatory scrutiny of unethical digital design practices, including so-called ‘dark patterns,’ which manipulate user behaviour. An independent LocalCircles survey cited in the official release found that 21 of 26 major platforms claiming to be free of dark patterns were still using tactics such as hidden checkout fees, forced actions, and basket manipulation, despite self-certification.
The course introduces UI and UX and how design influences user decisions. It decodes deceptive design patterns and examines the impact of dark patterns on consumer trust and offers ethical alternatives.
Speaking on the launch of the course, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said, “As Indian advertising’s ethical compass, we are strongly focused on compliance training. While we have been working with the authorities to sensitise consumers and the industry about dark patterns, we are now putting words into action with this course. We strongly believe advertisers can make ethical and compliant user interfaces work for them, and the course will demonstrate that. It is geared to help the industry build consumer trust in these times of dark patterns and support their long-term brand credibility.”
Dr. Vivek Mittal, Executive Director, Legal and Corporate Affairs, HUL, added, “We welcome the initiatives by the Department of Consumer Affairs to curb dark patterns in e-commerce and reaffirm our commitment to responsible business practices and consumer protection. Consumer trust lies at the core of HUL’s philosophy. By investing in capability-building and aligning with regulatory expectations, we aim to set industry benchmarks in ethical design and consumer-centric practices.”