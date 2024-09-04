ASCI appoints Partha Sinha as Chairperson

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) appointed Partha Sinha, President & Chief Brand Officer of Bennett Coleman & Company Limited, as the Chairperson of the ASCI Board of Governors for 2024-25. Sudhanshu Vats, Deputy Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Limited, was appointed Vice-Chairperson, and S. Subramanyeswar, Group CEO & Chief Strategy Officer-APAC, Lintas India Private Limited was appointed Hon. Treasurer.
Sinha comes with experience from organisations such as Bennet Coleman, Ogilvy, Publicis, BBH, McCann, and Citibank.
Sinha expressed his vision for ASCI. “Being the chairperson of ASCI is both an honour and a profound responsibility, especially as our industry is under greater scrutiny by our stakeholders. With rapid changes in the digital environment and the emergence of new challenges. ASCI is committed to not just keeping up but to staying ahead. Deploying technology and AI to monitor errant advertising as well as putting our might behind preventive measures will be our focus in the days to come. This will ensure that creativity and responsibility coexist, creating an ecosystem that values consumers and encourages innovation.”
Reflecting on his term, outgoing Chairperson Saugata Gupta said, “Leading ASCI through a period that witnessed significant development and change has been a privilege. This year has been marked by historic milestones, including the formation of the ASCI Academy, which has become a cornerstone in promoting responsible and progressive advertising. Our commitment to training and capacity building, creating new direction via our thought leadership work, reflects a culture of responsibility from the ground up.”