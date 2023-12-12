Ashish Duggal and Bitesh Singh launch an AI & data-driven creative agency

Ashish Duggal and Bitesh Singh, the Founder, and CEO of SocioClout and CreatorsClout have collaborated to launch their latest venture, POIESIS. It is an AI & data-driven creative agency.
Ashish Duggal, Co-Founder of POIESIS, expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, "POIESIS is the realisation of a dream, a fusion where creativity, data and AI technology seamlessly intersect. Beyond the ordinary agency paradigm, we are architects of digital transformation, charting a course where innovation knows no bounds. My ethos centres on placing the customer at the forefront, championing a customer-centric strategy for maximum impact. Our team is a powerhouse, a collective of seasoned individuals with profound expertise in navigating digital landscapes and unlocking the optimal potential for brands. We have established two offices in Mumbai and Gurugram at present.Together, we eagerly anticipate crafting experiences that resonate with depth and purpose for our clients
Adding further to this Bitesh Singh, Co-Founder of POIESIS said, "In our journey to redefine the landscape of creativity, we are not just storytellers; we are architects of narratives crafted by the seamless integration of data and AI. As co-founders, we believe in a future where insights illuminate imagination, and where the art of design is elevated by the science of algorithms. At POIESIS, we don't just follow trends; we set them, driven by the power of data and guided by the intelligence of AI. Our objective is to expand beyond national borders and establish a presence on different continents. Together, let's chart a course into uncharted creative territories, where every pixel and every line tells a story backed by the brilliance of analytics. This is not just a creative agency; this is a revolution in the making."