Ashit Kukian joins Big FM as Chief Executive Officer

Big FM has appointed Ashit Kukian as its Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2025, marking his return to a senior leadership role in the radio industry. Kukian earlier served as CEO of Music Broadcast Limited (Radio City) from 2018 until August this year.
Kukian has more than three decades of experience across radio, print, television and outdoor media. Before leading Radio City, he was COO-NewsX and CRO-Non News at the iTV Network between 2017 and 2018, where he oversaw operations and revenue strategy. From 2015 to 2017, he served as President-Revenue at Times Network.
He previously spent a decade at Radio City between 2005 and 2015 as President and Chief Operating Officer, helping shape programming and operations during the network’s expansion. Earlier, he worked for over a decade at Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. (Times Group) as regional head, managing regional media operations and sales.
Kukian has also been associated with initiatives combining radio and digital content, including RadioCity.in, developed in collaboration with Jagran.