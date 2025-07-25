Asian Paints appoints Karan Kapoor as General Manager - Marketing and Services

Karan Kapoor has been appointed as the General Manager - Marketing and Services at Asian Paints. The announcement was made via Kapoor's LinkedIn post on July 25 however, Kapoor's responsibilities are not disclosed yet.
Kapoor has over a decade of experience as a sales and marketing professional in retail sales, strategy, sales operation and others. He also brings experience from previous roles at Asian Paints, Amazon and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Before being appointed as General Manager at Asian Paints, Kapoor held various leadership roles across marketing, sales, operations and program management in companies such as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Amazon and Infosys. His experience spans managing end-to-end operations, driving strategic initiatives, overseeing large-scale retail and loyalty programs, launching new business verticals, and implementing digital solutions aimed at improving performance and customer engagement.
Before rejoining Asian Paints in 2021, within the company, he held multiple leadership roles across sales, services, and marketing, managing regional operations, launching customer service initiatives, and leading brand programs. His background includes overseeing large dealer networks, driving digital adoption, and implementing customer-focused solutions across varied markets.