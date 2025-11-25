Asian Paints announces multi-crore partnership with BCCI

Asian Paints has entered a three-year partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Official Colour Partner for India Cricket. The association will cover more than 110 men’s, women’s and domestic matches played in the country.
The deal is reportedly valued at Rs 45 crore, marking another addition to the board's commercial portfolio.
The brand, which reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 33,797 crore, said the agreement strengthens its long-standing ties with cricket.
Amit Syngle, managing director and CEO of Asian Paints Ltd., said, “Cricket unites a billion hearts, and we are thrilled to partner with the BCCI on a platform that makes that spirit come alive. At Asian Paints, we have always believed in the power of colour to shape how people live, feel, and express themselves and this association strengthens that belief. Our partnership with BCCI marks an exciting new chapter, one where we bring the world of colour into the heart of the game India loves most. As the Official Colour Partner, we look forward to engaging with fans and customers in meaningful ways, celebrating the spirit and energy of cricket and adding more vibrancy and joy to every moment of the game. At Asian Paints, we believe homes aren’t just spaces, they’re where 1.4 billion dreams cheer as one. In the collective passion, we see the true purpose of colour = connection. We have multiple interesting integrations that will make this the most 'Colourful' association with Cricket.”
BCCI spokesperson Devajit Saikia said, “We are delighted to welcome Asian Paints as the Official Colour Partner of India Cricket. Asian Paints’ legacy of adding colour and emotion to people’s lives perfectly complements the spirit of Indian cricket. Together, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for fans across the country.”
According to the brand, the partnership will include on-ground and digital activations during matches, such as a fan cam called ‘The Asian Paints Colour Cam’ fan feature and a ‘Colour Countdown’ segment highlighting décor trends and adding ‘Colour to Cricket’ as the brand said. It said the initiatives will run across stadiums, media and consumer touchpoints.
The brand said the collaboration is aimed at expanding its connection with cricket audiences while continuing its focus on colour and design across its product portfolio.