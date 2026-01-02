Aspect Sports and APCO Infratech acquires Mumbai franchise of PWL

Aspect Sports, the sports arm of Aspect Global Ventures, in partnership with APCO Infratech, has acquired the Mumbai franchise of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL). The team will compete under the name Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals ahead of the league’s return in 2026.
Launched in 2015, the D. Its planned return in 2026 marks the revival of the professional wrestling competition, which features Indian and international wrestlers.
The franchise has appointed Chandra Vijay Singh as head coach. Singh is a national wrestling coach and a two-time Pro Wrestling League title winner.
Commenting on the development, Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, and Owner, Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, said, “The acquisition of Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals marks an important step in the continued growth of Aspect Sports. Our vision has always been to build professionally run teams that contribute meaningfully to the development of sport in India. Mumbai is a city with a deep sporting culture and immense energy, and we see this franchise as an opportunity to build a strong connection with the city while creating a competitive, high-performance team. Wrestling has a strong cultural foundation in the country, and through this franchise, we are committed to nurturing talent, building excellence, and strengthening the sporting ecosystem.”
RP Singh, Director of APCO Infratech, added, “We are pleased to partner with Aspect Sports in bringing the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals to the Pro Wrestling League. The league’s return represents a strong opportunity to support Indian wrestling at a professional level, and we look forward to contributing to the growth of the sport through this association.”
Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals will compete in the 2026 season of the Pro Wrestling League, which will feature six teams. The player auction for the league’s fifth edition is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2026, and will include wrestlers such as Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal, Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik, Lalita Sehrawat, Mansi Ahlawat, Kiran Bishnoi and Chirag Chikkara.
The 2026 season of the Pro Wrestling League is set to be held from January 16 to February 1.