Assembly Global announces Alap Ghosh as CEO, India

Assembly, a global omnichannel media agency within the Stagwell network, announced Alap Ghosh as its CEO for India. Based in Mumbai, Ghosh is expected to report to Matt Adams, Global COO of Assembly.
Ghosh,with an experience of over two decades in building, managing and marketing digital-first businesses, has also worked with the advertising technology, marketing technology, and programmatic platforms throughout his career.
Before Assembly, Ghosh served as Head of Data and Technology Partnerships at Google India. At Google India, he was responsible for marketing technology and digital innovation mandates for Google's enterprise partners and clients.
He previously held leadership roles at Jellyfish and founded his own data consultancy. At Assembly, Ghosh is expected to bring the strategic vision and operational expertise needed to lead Assembly's growth in India.
In his new role, Ghosh is expected to oversee the integration of Assembly's media business across Mumbai and Bangalore.
Speaking on his appointment, Ghosh said, "I'm excited to join Assembly at such a pivotal moment for Assembly and for India. By bringing our teams together, with one vision and voice, we can create something bold, unified, and fit for purpose for what's next for India. India is moving fast, creatively, culturally, and digitallyand we have a real opportunity to build an offering that delivers for today's clients and sets a new benchmark for what's possible in this market's future."
Meanwhile, Rick Acampora, Assembly Global CEO, commented, "Alap's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Assembly in India. It is an important growth market for Assembly and many of our global clients, and we're committed to realizing its full potential. Alap brings the right mix of cross-sector experience and proven leadership to help us build something genuinely differentiated in this region."