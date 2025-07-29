Astra Studios launches with support from Hombale Group & Perpetual Capital

A group of former senior executives from MPC, The Mill, and Technicolor India, Biren Ghose, RK Chand, Rajarajan Ramakrishnan, and Shajy Thomas, have come together to launch Astra Studios, a new venture backed by investments from the Hombale Group and Perpetual Capital.
According to the company, it aims to develop new approaches to content creation, focusing on visual effects, animation, immersive media, and character-driven storytelling.
Commenting on the launch, Biren Ghose, Founder of Astra Studios, said, "Astra is our launchpad for a creative revolution - a studio purpose-built for the future of content. We are fusing world-class artistry with cutting-edge emerging technologies. We will play in the arena where cinematic brilliance meets next-gen computer graphics. This will redefine how stories are designed, created, shared and experienced. India is at an inflection point in the global content arena, and Astra aims to lead that evolution, creating new jobs while continuing to partner with creatives globally."
Vijay Kiragandur, Founder of Hombale Films, added, "We are supporting the vision behind Astra Studios to help grow stories and movie franchises across different platforms using emerging technologies. Astra’s founding team brings a wealth of talent and experience as well as global connectivity and passion for new technology. This will enable the Hombale Group to undertake projects with greater scope and complexity to create powerful new ‘story worlds’ for our franchise fandoms."