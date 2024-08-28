Asymmetrique bags brand management & marketing mandate for Ginza Industries Ltd

Asymmetrique, a Mumbai-based marketing solutions company, has secured the brand management and marketing mandate for Ginza Industries Ltd., with 38 years of experience in the Indian textile and apparel industry. This partnership aims to create unique identities for Ginza’s brands, including its flagship brand SOIE, Aqua, its swimwear brand, and a menswear brand in the offering. The company will be responsible for establishing a strong brand presence and digital footprint for each brand in the Indian market. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled from its Mumbai office.
Ginza has decided to collaborate with the agency as a single agency partner across all its consumer brands. As part of the mandate, Asymmetrique will be responsible for designing brand identity and packaging, driving brand awareness through strategic marketing, and expanding digital footprint through brand and product campaigns for each of the company’s brands as well as Ginza. The company will devise and execute engaging video-first content, ensuring that Ginza’s brands resonate with their target audience. Additionally, the agency will manage all digital media and e-commerce, reinforcing the company’s market position and driving business growth.
Nitin Gupta, Founder and MD of Asymmetrique, shared his excitement about the new partnership, saying, “Ginza’s products, especially under its flagship brand, SOIE, have been underexposed in what is a cluttered and demand-driven market. We believe the quality and experience on offer deserve to be counted amongst the best in India first, and then the world. It is also why we have extended our unique brand-to-sales partnering model; it is exactly what Ginza’s brands need to unlock comprehensive, sustainable growth. We are delighted that the Ginza team has chosen us to partner with them in their journey to greatness for all its brands, starting with SOIE.”
Amrit Sethia, Vice President, Ginza Industries Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to collaborate with Asymmetrique as our Integrated Marketing & Comms. Agency to elevate our brands, including SOIE which is a Luxury Women's Lingerie & Activewear brand, Aqua our Premium Swimwear brand, and also our soon-to-launch menswear brand. Their proven track record and strategic approach with a deep understanding of the market make them the ideal partner for us. We are confident that this collaboration will help us reach new heights and strengthen our market position.”