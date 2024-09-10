Asymmetrique bags Kirtilals's marketing mandate

Asymmetrique has been awarded the full-funnel, omnichannel marketing mandate for Kirtilals. This partnership aims to bolster Kirtilals' growth across channels in the Indian market. Asymmetrique secured the mandate following a pitch against traditional digital agencies. The account will be managed from Asymmetrique's Mumbai office.
Asymmetrique will employ a full-funnel approach, integrating innovative channels such as programmatic advertising and Online-to-Offline (O2O) marketing to capture and convert potential customers. The agency will be instrumental in elevating Kirtilals to the next level of digital-first engagement and data-driven expansion.
Commenting on this partnership, Nitin Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of Asymmetrique said, "Kirtilals is an iconic brand with a deep-rooted heritage and a loyal customer base. We have a great opportunity to highlight the rich legacy through a compelling digital-first narrative that can engage and convert customers across markets while furthering the Kirtilals brand promise. The team is truly excited to foster stronger customer connections and create impact for the business by orchestrating a solution rooted in data-led insights and fast-changing customer behaviour."
Kirtilals sees this collaboration as a step towards reaching a broader, digital-first audience. Talking about it, Sourav Nandy, Head of E-commerce & Digital Marketing, said, “We sought a partner with strong expertise in digital marketing, specifically in the performance marketing domain, along with deep understanding of an omni channel approach. Asymmetrique's holistic strategy and clear growth vision made them the perfect fit. We are eager to begin this journey and elevate our business while connecting with jewellery enthusiasts across India.”