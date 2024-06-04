Asymmetrique appoints Urvashi Khanna as VP of Content and Brand Solutions

Asymmetrique, a Mumbai-based marketing solutions agency has announced the appointment of Urvashi Khanna as Vice President of Content and Brand Solutions.
Having begun as a journalist at UTVi, Khanna holds 15+ years of industry experience in creating compelling content strategies across multiple formats having worked with brands such as Jeep, OPPO, Beam Suntory, Ola, Nestle, Dabur, Melorra, Citi Bank, Spykar, Lenskart and Eros Now.
"We are delighted to welcome Urvashi to our team," says Founder and Managing Director, Nitin Gupta. He adds, "Urvashi possesses a strong understanding of the changing content landscape. Her experience in mapping customer journeys and translating them into captivating creative and content strategies will be instrumental in propelling our future growth.”
“We are living in the most dynamic times where innovative storytelling; influencer marketing & new age media platforms are defining consumer behavior. And now with AI, blockchain, Web3 - the content economy is seeing a boost where rewards & results are instant yet indeterminate, and brands need to challenge their own consumer-content matrix more frequently. I am excited to be part of this change & with the talented teams at Asym, I am sure we will create an ecosystem that will disrupt how content finds its place in the digital era of brand building & communication,” quoted Urvashi Khanna, Vice President Brand and Content Solutions, Asymmetrique.