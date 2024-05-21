Asymmetrique appoints Vinay Venkatesh as Chief Creative Officer

Asymmetrique has appointed Vinay Venkatesh as its Chief Creative Officer (CCO).
With over 23+ years of industry experience Vinay Venkatesh brings a significant amount of creative ideas to the table. At Asymmetrique, he will be responsible for spearheading creative innovation and driving growth. Venkatesh’s career boasts experience working with a wide range of market leaders like Vodafone, Diageo, DHL and Emirates Airlines. He has also lent his expertise to the likes of Tata Consultancy Services and Asian Paints, along with numerous other household names like Hot Wheels, Perfetti Van Melle, Intel, and Microsoft.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have a creative leader like Vinay join the leadership team of Asymmetrique”, Nitin Gupta, Founder of Asymmetrique, shares his excitement: "Vinay's unique credentials and experience-mix along with his award-winning work should bring a leap forward to our solutioning capabilities for clients. We are confident that his creative experience and vision will perfectly complement our world-class strategic and brand thinking and propel Asymmetrique and its clients’ future success."
“I am excited to join Asymmetrique as its CCO and unlock the full creative potential of the Agency. Asymmetrique has deep and unique strengths in marketing strategy and solutions, which need to be complemented with sophisticated creative offerings that address the needs of our client in an increasingly complex digital world. By fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, we will not only attract top talent but also solidify Asymmetrique's position as a leader in creative marketing" says Vinay Venkatesh, CCO, Asymmetrique.
Venkatesh has spearheaded creative and strategic work across various domains, including brand identity, advertising & marketing, brand experiences, brand communication, and content design & production.