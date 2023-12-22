^ a t o m network wins the creative & media mandate for alcobev brand Rascal

Great Galleon Ventures Limited, the manufacturer and marketer of multiple alcobev brands has announced the launch of its ready-to-drink brand called, Rascal. Subsequently, the brand has appointed ^ a t o m network as the creative and media partner. As part of the mandate, the agency will handle Rascal’s entire brand communication. The agency will focus on capturing young consumers.
Suramya Kedia, V.P. strategy and brand growth, shares her excitement at the brand’s launch, saying, “We are delighted to be launching Rascal to the Indian market at a time of tremendous growth in the demand for unique, and innovative drinking experiences. The Indian RTD market is forecasted to grow at a 10.29% CAGR until 2026, and Rascal, with its unique product offering that marries the experience of a well-crafted cocktail, with the freshness of a carbonated beverage, in a convenient ready-to-drink format, is poised to own a sizeable share of this growing market. With our three flavours that cater to diverse tastes and drinking occasions, we are committed to bringing innovative, high-quality products and drinking experiences to the evolving Indian consumer. Moreover, with Rascal, we aim to elevate not just the drinking experience, but also to push the boundaries of brand and product communication, and in doing so we are happy to be working with the ^a t o m network, to bring our very particular brand communication vision to life."
On winning the mandate for the creative communication, Abhik Santara, CEO and Director at ^ a t o m network said. “What a sexy brand name and category to work with! There are some brands which help us express our creativity to the fullest. Rascal is one such mandate. Suramya and her team not only have a clear vision on the product & the market but also on the creative excellence that Rascal should aim for. New-age consumers seek an easy-drinking experience that goes beyond the intrinsic value of the drink, so the product is going to fly with or without advertising. What makes it interesting for us is the mandate to make it a cult brand by capturing the attitude of young consumers and expressing that in all forms and mediums in a way which has never been done in the alcobev space. And this is why we keep falling in love with advertising”