^ a t o m network secures Flywire’s integrated creative mandate

Flywire, the global payments enablement and software company, has appointed ^ a t o m network as its integrated creative agency for India. Headquartered in Boston, USA, Flywire combines its proprietary global payment network along with vertical-specific software to enable secure transactions for businesses, organizations, and students worldwide.
Speaking on the India plan, Lorraine Lai, Senior Director – Consumer Growth Marketing said, “Team ^ a t o m’s experience in building brands is valuable. With their keen understanding of our brand and offerings, we are confident that we will be able to connect with our target audience and build recall.”
Abhik Santara, CEO & Director at ^ a t o m network said, “In the last few years India has been at the forefront of digital payment services. Indian students and businesses are everywhere and the need to send & receive funds in a secure and timely manner is a very critical concern for people. Flywire’s wide network, technology and transparency are unmatchable. We are super excited to partner with Lorraine and her team to replicate the success of Flywire in India through integrated communication efforts”.