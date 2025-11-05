Atul Projects announces Piyush Niljikar as Head of Marketing

Mumbai-based real estate developer Atul Projects has appointed Piyush Niljikar as its Head of Marketing to lead brand strategy and communication initiatives as the company enters its next phase of growth.
Niljikar brings more than a decade of experience in advertising, brand development, and integrated marketing communications. His background includes leadership roles across creative agencies and real estate firms. He has previously worked with Creativeland Asia and WYP Worldwide, where he led campaigns for brands such as Mercedes-Benz India, Godrej Cinthol, United Colors of Benetton, ZEE5, ARROW, and TAJ Group.
In the real estate sector, Niljikar served as Head of Marketing and PR at CCI Projects, where he helped achieve a project sell-out within 18 months. Most recently, he worked with Ashwin Sheth Group, leading the #SpotTheOrangeDot rebranding campaign and other marketing campaigns across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Speaking on Niljikar’s appointment, Aakash Patel, Managing Director of Atul Projects, said, “We are delighted to welcome Piyush to the Atul Projects family. His extensive experience in brand building and integrated marketing is perfectly aligned with our vision of redefining luxury living through innovation and quality. As a legacy brand with a strong foundation, Atul Projects is committed to evolving with the times while maintaining the trust and excellence we have built over decades. Piyush’s leadership will be instrumental in amplifying our brand presence and driving impactful, customer-centric campaigns that will take us to new heights.”
Commenting on his appointment, Piyush Niljikar said, “I am truly excited to join Atul Projects at this pivotal moment in its journey. Atul Projects has a rich legacy and strong commitment to quality and transparency. I look forward to leading marketing & branding initiatives that not only push brand narrative but also resonate with our customers and drive business numbers.”