Aukera announces Taapsee Pannu as face of the brand

Aukera, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, has appointed Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu as the Face of the Brand.
The association is part of an initiative that focuses on themes of womanhood, independence, and self-expression. According to the agency, the collaboration with Pannu aims to highlight values around autonomy and choice for women.
Pannu’s partnership will see her represent these ideas, with the brand positioning the move as a step towards engaging with a new generation of women who prioritise independence and self-determination.
Speaking on the collaboration, Lisa Mukhedkar, Co-founder of Aukera, said, “At Aukera, we do not make superficial moves. Every decision is purposeful. Our association with Taapsee is no exception. Taapsee embodies the essence of choice - she has forged her path with courage, clarity, and conviction. With her as our Partner in Purpose, we celebrate not just jewellery that sets new benchmarks, but the freedom for women to make deliberate, bold choices.”
Pannu added, “At Aukera, design comes first, which is original, daring, and impossible to ignore. And the quality? We’ve set the bar so high, the others use it as their aspiration! I’ve spent time with the team and seen their obsession with every detail, from pushing boundaries in design to building innovation into every creation. So, when people ask me why Aukera, I tell them, it’s not the same, it’s better, and only gets better”.