Aurionpro announces Sachin Salian as Chief Marketing Officer

Aurionpro Solutions, a global technology solutions provider in the Banking, Mobility, Payments, and Government sectors, announced the appointment of Sachin Salian as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Sachin brings over 20 years of experience in strategic marketing, digital transformation, and brand leadership across global enterprises. In his new role, he will lead Aurionpro’s global marketing function, driving brand strategy, digital engagement, communications, and go-to-market execution across key international markets.
Prior to his appointment, Salian held senior marketing roles at several technology organisations. Over the course of his career, he has played a role in driving brand growth, enhancing customer engagement, and accelerating digital initiatives. His experience spans both B2B and B2C environments, particularly within technology-led businesses.
At Aurionpro, he will steer company-wide marketing initiatives at both the corporate and product levels, working closely with business leaders to strengthen the company’s brand presence and deepen market impact.
Sachin Salian, Chief Marketing Officer, Aurionpro Solutions said, "Aurionpro is uniquely positioned at the intersection of innovation and growth, and I look forward to contributing to its next phase of success. As CMO, I’m excited to shape a brand narrative that reflects our bold ambitions through a marketing approach rooted in data, customer insight, and in creating long-term value for all our stakeholders. Together with the leadership team, I look forward to amplifying our global presence and driving meaningful engagement across all our markets."
Salian holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, with a specialisation in Marketing and Strategy. He is also certified in advanced digital marketing and is an active contributor to industry forums focused on next-generation marketing practices.