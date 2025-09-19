Anymind Group launches Avatar Bank on its AI-powered live commerce platform

AnyMind Group, a BPaaS company focused on marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation, has introduced a new ‘Avatar Bank’ feature on its AI-powered live commerce platform, AnyLive.
The feature provides brands with access to a pre-existing library of AI avatars that can be used to host live streams, alongside the option of creating custom avatars. According to the company, the move is designed to reduce the time and cost required for developing bespoke AI avatars for each campaign.
By selecting from the bank, brands can launch live streams within a week, compared to longer lead times needed for custom development. The feature is aimed at enabling quicker deployment of live commerce campaigns and faster execution of digital marketing strategies, the company noted.
The company said the feature also allows for a hybrid approach, where businesses can continue to use custom avatars for dedicated campaigns while relying on the avatar library for more flexible or rapid requirements.
Kosuke Sogo, CEO and Co-founder of AnyMind Group, said, “This update makes it easier than ever for brands to incorporate AI avatars into their live commerce efforts. We are already seeing the Avatar Bank successfully utilised by brands in Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. By continuing to leverage our technology and local operational expertise, we will expand our AI avatar lineup to provide brands with more choices, helping them achieve maximum results with minimal effort.”