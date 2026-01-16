Avneet Singh Puri joins Jubilant FoodWorks as EVP & Head of Operations for Domino’s

Avneet Singh Puri has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Operations for Domino’s Pizza in India and South Asia at Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. He confirmed the appointment in a post on LinkedIn.
“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as EVP & Head Operations - Domino’s (India and South Asia) at Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.!” Puri wrote.
Puri took on the role in January 2026 and is based in the Delhi region. In his new position, he will oversee operations for the brand across India and South Asia.
Before joining the company, Puri spent nearly a decade at Bharti Airtel in senior leadership roles. Most recently, he served as EVP and Head of Sales and Distribution, where he oversaw channel strategy and growth across prepaid, broadband and other businesses. Earlier, he was CEO of Airtel’s Home Delivery Organisation.
He also served as CEO for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, managing full profit-and-loss responsibility for the telecom operator’s businesses in the two states, and earlier as COO for Uttar Pradesh West and Uttarakhand at Airtel.
Prior to Airtel, Puri held leadership roles at medical technology firm BD, including Associate Director and National Sales Manager, where he led sales and marketing operations across India and South Asia. Earlier in his career, he worked at Vodafone and began his professional journey at Philips Lighting as a management trainee.