AWS India names Milind Pande as Head of Marketing for India & South Asia

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has appointed Milind Pande as the new Head of Marketing for India and South Asia.
With over a decade of experience, spanning multiple enterprises including technology, media and consulting sectors, Pande is expected to bring his expertise in B2B marketing, strategy and business development to his expanded role. The agency stated that Pande's appointment comes as India's Cloud & AI transformation accelerates with businesses across sectors increasingly adopting cloud technologies to modernize their operations.
Before this, Pande managed the marketing charter for the Independent Software Vendors cohort of customers for AWS in India.
At AWS, Milind is expected to oversee a marketing portfolio, cutting across industries and customer maturity, including brand positioning, demand generation, thought leadership and go-to-market strategies across India and South Asia.
In his sixth year at AWS, Pande served as the Chief of Staff to the AWS India President, and has built India region’s growth programs across sales and marketing functions. His prior stints include managing technology security and enterprise risk management at Vodafone India and driving corporate strategy and investor relations at Viacom18.