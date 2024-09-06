Axar Patel becomes brand ambassador for Greaves Electric Mobility

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, announced its new partnership with Indian cricket all-rounder Axar Patel. He will now be seen promoting sustainable mobility with GEMPL.
Axar Patel's career includes a World Cup-winning knock of 47 runs, 9 crucial wickets, the BCCI U-19 Cricketer of the Year and Emerging Player of the Tournament in IPL (2014).
K Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director & CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility said, "We are thrilled to welcome Axar Patel to the Greaves family. His all-rounder persona perfectly aligns with our vision of creating smart and sustainable mobility solutions for India. This collaboration is not just about promoting electric vehicles but also about inspiring a movement towards a cleaner, greener future. Axar’s journey of resilience and success mirrors our own, and together, we aim to drive change and empower communities across the nation."
Axar Patel, stated on the development, "I’m glad to be associated with a legacy brand of 165 years. I truly support Greaves Electric Mobility’s purpose of making smart and sustainable mobility accessible for all. It is in line with my purpose to create a brighter and more electrifying India!"