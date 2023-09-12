Axis Bank’s new campaign reveals reasons why influencers disappeared from social media

Actor and creator Karan Wahi recently disappeared from social media. His profile mysteriously vanished. Turns out, it wasn’t just him. A few influencers across categories were not found on Instagram as their display pictures were deleted, without any farewell post. This led to a lot of curiosity and the socioverse started wondering ‘What’s actually happening?’.
Just when the audience thought it could be a glitch, it was revealed that the creators had stumbled upon the travel and dining experiences that the bank’s credit cards offer.
After coming in contact with the Axis Bank Credit card, creators were transported to their ideal destinations. From attending an international match to living a culinary experience, Axis Bank’s campaign showed how creators got a ticket to new experiences, leading to their disappearance.
The film takes viewers on an adventurous journey through iconic landmarks around the world, illustrating the narrative of accessibility through the 'Open Experience' communication.
As a part of the ‘#OpenExperiences’ campaign, Axis Bank offered influencers a chance to live their dream vacations. The purpose of this campaign is to highlight how having access to an Axis Bank credit card can help you open a world of new experiences.
The brand summarises the fun of adventure and the excitement of discovering unfamiliar places is just a touch away. It takes us on a journey to unveil the opportunities an Axis Bank Credit Card can enable.