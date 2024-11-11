Ayesha Huda joins Mars Pet Nutrition India as CMO

Ayesha Huda has joined Mars Pet Nutrition India as Chief Marketing Officer, marking her return to FMCG after four years in consumer tech. She announced her new role in a LinkedIn post, expressing enthusiasm for the company.
She said in the post, “I'm excited to announce that early August I started a new stint as CMO at Mars Pet Nutrition India. I am thrilled to return to FCMG after 4 years in Consumer Tech and an especially rewarding stint at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios India, heading content marketing. Thank you to Sushant Sreeram & Gaurav Gandhi for being guiding lights in both my stints. At Mars Pet Nutrition I will be shepherding most loved brands Pedigree, Whiskas & Sheba, leading a team of sharp marketers. Anyone who knows me personally will know how close the category is to my heart, ever since I have adopted and become a pet parent to 4 year old cocker spaniel Coco & 9 year old freagle Kylie. I look forward to shaping pet parent lives under Salil Murthy's leadership.”
Huda brings experience from senior roles across different consumer brands. Most recently, she was Head of Marketing for Content at Prime Video and Amazon Studios, following her role as Head of Consumer Marketing at Instagram. She has also held key marketing positions, including Service Marketing Lead at Amazon Prime Video India, Marketing Manager at Unilever, Brand Planning Associate at Leo Burnett India, and Account Planner at JWT.
An alumna of the Indian School of Business, Huda’s experience spans brand management, sales planning, brand strategy, consumer insights, digital marketing, communication planning, and market research.