Ayush ministry launches portal to track misleading ads

The Ministry of Ayush has launched the Ayush Suraksha Portal to strengthen regulatory oversight and consumer safety in traditional medicine systems. The new digital platform aims to tackle misleading advertisements and monitor adverse drug reactions (ADRs) through a centralised reporting and tracking system.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, unveiled the portal at Ayush Bhawan on 30 May. Addressing the media, Jadhav said the platform would act as a "vigilant watchtower" against misinformation and empower both citizens and professionals to report concerns directly.
The portal has been developed in line with a Supreme Court directive issued in July 2024, in response to Writ Petition (Civil) No. 645/2022. The Court had asked the Union government to establish a system that enables State Licensing Authorities to report complaints, exchange inter-state referrals, and provide status updates on actions taken. The Ministry of Ayush launched the portal ahead of the Court’s June 2025 deadline.
According to the Ministry, the Ayush Suraksha Portal integrates inputs from national pharmacovigilance centres, state authorities, and various regulatory agencies, including the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The system enables real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making for regulatory interventions.
The portal was developed with support from the Central Council for Research in Siddha and is aligned with the National Pharmacovigilance Programme. A pre-launch training session for nodal officers from relevant agencies was conducted in April to ensure coordinated implementation.
Public users, healthcare professionals, and regulatory authorities can access the portal to report misleading ads or ADRs, facilitating transparency and accountability within the Ayush ecosystem. Ministry officials said the portal will allow users to track the status of their reports and view any subsequent regulatory action.
The initiative marks a significant step in enhancing pharmacovigilance in India’s traditional medicine sector and is expected to contribute to more informed consumer choices and responsible market practices.